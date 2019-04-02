More than century old barn to be moved

On Monday, employees of “The Barn & Cabin Friend” could be seen behind Morrow Funeral Home in Jeffersonville removing an old barn. The barn is owned by Dale and Penny Palmer — of Jeffersonville — who said Dale’s father played in the barn when he was a kid over 80 years ago. The couple said they believe it was built before the turn of the 20th century, making it well over 100 years old. A representative of The Barn & Cabin Friend on-site said the structure is not being demolished, but rather the wood will be moved to another location to be repaired before they rebuild the barn.

