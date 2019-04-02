FCS releases third quarter honor roll

Fayette Christian School recently released the third quarter honor roll:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:
Principal’s Honor Roll (All As):
First grade: Harper Beverly, JaneEllen Coole, Claire Day, Leah Day, Sadie Elder, Grace Hook, Havyn Hughes, Shelby Nolt and Victoria Patton.
Second grade: Abbey Baldwin, Jonah Burns, Gibson Cockerill, Micah Coole, Mirabelle Johnson, Andrew Peterson, Toby Pickerill, Chloe Russell, Isaiah Trenner and Colt Whitaker.
Fourth grade: Zaylee Arrington, Casey Bumpus, Elyse Day and Victoria Peterson.
Fifth grade: Aaron Barker, Scarlett Cockerill, Jacob Crichton, Luisa Epifano and Keziah Knepp.
Regular Honor Roll (All As & Bs):
Second grade: Noah Massie and Zoey Waibel.
Third grade: Brady Johnson, Oliver Johnson, Corbyn Nolt, and Krista Symons.
Fourth grade: Shelby Bumpus and Luke Granger.
Fifth grade: Katelyn Bock, Madison Flemens, Gabrielle Gibbs and Cade Whitaker.
Sixth grade: Gannen McDaniel and Seth Thompson.
HIGH SCHOOL:
Principal’s Honor Roll (All As):
Seventh grade: Allison Barker.
Eighth grade: Nathaniel Crichton, Letisha Knepp and Ryleigh Tooill.
Ninth grade: Emily Barker, Makenna Granger and Megan Sheeter.
Tenth grade: Cherokee Lofino and Lilly Russi.
Eleventh grade: Nicholas Epifano, Lane Hufford, Grace Sheeter and Christopher Tooill.
Twelfth grade: Taylor Brown, Spencer Hanusik, Michael Miller, Macie Riley and Jenna Sams.
Regular Honor Roll (All As & Bs):
Seventh grade: Brady Bumpus and Alex Mitchell.
Eighth grade: Hannah Fuller, Drew Pontious, Luke Turner and Luke Wright.
Ninth grade: Katelynn Crichton and Madison Riley.
Twelfth grade: Grace Ernst.