‘Chocolate Walk’ coming April 13

Just a few tickets remain for the fourth-annual Chocolate Walk returning to downtown Washington Court House in mid-April.

This year’s Chocolate Walk takes place April 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will first gather on the courthouse lawn to pick up a wristband, goodie bag and chocolate walk map for registration. The event will be held rain or shine, with registration moving to the City Administration Building in the event of bad weather.

“We have 25 tickets as of today left for the Chocolate Walk,” Chelsie Baker, director of economic development for Washington Court House, said on Thursday. “We don’t have the door prizes as of yet, but we have an idea as to some of the prizes as they will be similar to items in the past. Typically, we will have a few baskets that we will raffle off — which anyone who buys a ticket is entered into that raffle — at the end of the event. Last year we had three or four big gift baskets and in those they are typically geared toward a chocolate theme, but they don’t all end up like that. For instance, one basket was a bunch of chocolate goodies from Kroger, and great American Jewelry donated a chocolate ring.”

There will be chocolates to sample, wine tastings (at participating businesses only) and over $500 worth of prizes. The drawings for the Chocolate Walk raffle prizes will be held immediately at the end of the event on April 13 after the Chocolate Walk, and participants must be present to win. There will additionally be a hidden golden ticket inside a goodie bag that can be redeemed for a $100 MSF gift card to be used at local downtown businesses.

“We are going to try and change it up this year, but something every participant will receive is a goodie bag,” Baker said. “In the bag there will be things like coupons to various stores around the community and Tanger Outlets. We try to fill it up with as many coupons and offerings as we can, but the big door prizes will be raffled at the end of the day.”

Finally, Baker also mentioned a few businesses that will participate in the event. Among the 30 shops participating are Back-En-Thyme, The Linen Closet/Sweet Water Bay, Trends, Lily Home and Garden, Showplace Furniture Gallery and North Shore Primitives.

Stay with the Record-Herald for more on this event. The information in this article was provided by Chelsie Baker, director of economic development for Washington Court House.

