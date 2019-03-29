An Easter celebration at Signature

Another celebration of Easter has been announced in Fayette County.

Signature Health Care is having a celebration at 375 Glenn Ave., Washington Court House.

The event will be April 13 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. It will begin with a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, bacon, orange juice, milk and coffee with the Easter Bunny.

Pictures are available between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

At 10 a.m., the Easter egg hunts will begin. There are three age groups: infant-to-3 years, 4-to-7 and 8-to-11 years old.

Every age category will have two golden eggs hidden. Those who find the golden eggs will receive a donated Easter basket.

Ashley Poole, director of admission and marketing for Signature, said, “This event is so fun for our residents because our residents love to interact with children. It’s so good to get that opportunity to share holidays with someone that may not have family to share it with.”

