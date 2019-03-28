Miami Trace moves forward on stadium project

The Miami Trace Local Schools Board of Education approved a recommendation Monday from superintendent David Lewis that will allow the district to move forward on the summer 2019 stadium project.

According to the meeting agenda, Lewis recommended the approval of a professional services contract proposal with SHP Leading Design — a firm that has designed a majority of the Miami Trace Local Schools campus — for a stadium project to be completed this summer. The services contract is in the amount of $87,500, and additional minor expenses may be approved as needed by school district business manager Bill Franke as long as it doesn’t exceed 5 percent of the contract amount.

“This was just the professional services agreement that we have with SHP to move forward with the design and quotes on the stadium project,” Lewis said during an interview Wednesday. “SHP has been with us for the elementary school, middle school, high school and really all of the other campus projects over the years. There will be more coming later as far as specifics on the design of the stadium, but they know the campus extremely well.”

Lewis explained this design will include information for the project, such as the new bleachers, a press box, the site work associated with the project and more. Lewis said they did decide that the new home bleachers will have 2,400 seats, which will be supplemented by a visitor side that has approximately 1,800 seats.

“This helps get the ball rolling for the design,” Lewis said. “We don’t have final solid numbers yet, but we will have them once the final design is put together. The new stadium is going to be nice, they are looking to move forward and a soft demolition will begin in mid-April on the old high school. After we start to get that down we will prepare the site for the new stadium project. Hopefully we have a fairly dry spring.”

The new, state-of-the-art Miami Trace High School opened in January.

Lewis said the school’s first home football game is not until September, so the current goal is to have the stadium done by early August. He said weather permitting, the crews should be able to stay on schedule and they will be able to finish it by then, so it won’t impact any home events in the fall.

Also during the meeting, the board approved a C&G Tours Agreement and approved Mr. Hoffman to take the band to Nashville, Tennessee on April 4 of next year, and listened to administrative reports from each school principal, athletic director Aaron Hammond, and others.

Finally, Lewis said work on the new high school continues as they attempt to finish some final touches both inside and outside of the school. He said students and teachers are getting familiar with the school and no major issues have appeared since the transition. Lewis once again commended the transition team for planning ahead and helping make the entire process very smooth.

The next board meeting will be held on April 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

District’s goal is to finish project by early August