New jail public forum set

A public forum will be held regarding the Fayette County Jail levy that will be on the May election ballot.

The forum is being hosted by the Fayette County Farm Bureau and will be on Monday, April 8 at 7 p.m. in the Center for Economic Opportunity building, located at 101 E. East St. in Washington Court House.

There will be several members of the community present, including the Fayette County Commissioners and Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

Members of the New Jail Levy Committee will also be on hand to give information on the proposed jail, share the feasibility study for the new jail, discuss advantages of saving on the cost and the need for treatment.

As stated in a previous Record-Herald article, there are two parts to the levy. The first part is to construct a new and updated adult detention facility. The second part is to provide financial support for the operational expenses of the adult detention facility.

With the proposed jail, there will be room for inmates to receive treatment who wish to better themselves: this includes rehabilitation, according to officials. There will be the opportunity to learn life skills that can better their outlook and involvement within the community.

This is a pubic meeting, which means anyone can attend and is encouraged to do so.

