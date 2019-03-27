Man killed in motorcycle crash

A 63-year-old Dayton man was killed during a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon on Palmer Road east of the Harmony Road intersection.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, just after 2 p.m. Michael D. Haller was riding a 2016 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Palmer Road. After crossing a culvert, the motorcycle went left of center and traveled off the roadway.

Haller was ejected from his motorcycle after crashing into a utility pole, Stanforth said. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

Fayette County Coroner Dr. Dennis Mesker pronounced Haller dead at the scene. Assistance was provided by the Fayette County Life Squad and the Sabina Fire Department.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Crash Reconstruction Response Team is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Wednesday’s accident was the second fatality in Fayette County in three days. On Monday afternoon, a Greenfield man was killed and two Fayette County residents were critically injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a semi at the intersection of US Route 62 NE and State Route 753.

Allen Ursell, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers in Ursell’s vehicle — Shaun Rooker, 40, of Washington Court House and Alesha Bennett, 33, of Milledgeville — were transported to area trauma centers for medical treatment.

FCSO crash reconstruction team investigating accident

