Posted on by

Many participate in ‘Trash for Treats’

,

Toby Pickerill

Toby Pickerill


Courtesy Photo

Dillon Hyer


Courtesy Photo

Taylor Sexton


Courtesy Photo

Halle Bradley


Courtesy Photo

Caden Abraham


Courtesy Photo

Zaiden Wilson


Courtesy Photo

Left-to-right: Brandtson Duffie, Gavin Campbell, Ethan Davis, Riley Friend, Payton Harvey and Ailean Duffie. These local kids joined in for the program initiated by Steve Armstrong, “Trash for Treats,” and filled several bags with litter. Twenty kids entered Trash for Treats and helped to clean up around their community. Every kid who participated received a ticket to a Cincinnati Reds baseball game in May and a gift certificate for Whit’s.


Courtesy Photo

Back row: Mady Cox, Haley Kelly, Allie Cox. Front row: Bryant Lemaster, Zayleigh Potter, Abbi Lemaster.


Courtesy Photo

Hunter Smith picked up balls at the local ball field.


Courtesy Photo

Toby Pickerill

Dillon Hyer

Taylor Sexton

Halle Bradley

Caden Abraham

Zaiden Wilson

Left-to-right: Brandtson Duffie, Gavin Campbell, Ethan Davis, Riley Friend, Payton Harvey and Ailean Duffie. These local kids joined in for the program initiated by Steve Armstrong, “Trash for Treats,” and filled several bags with litter. Twenty kids entered Trash for Treats and helped to clean up around their community. Every kid who participated received a ticket to a Cincinnati Reds baseball game in May and a gift certificate for Whit’s.

Back row: Mady Cox, Haley Kelly, Allie Cox. Front row: Bryant Lemaster, Zayleigh Potter, Abbi Lemaster.

Hunter Smith picked up balls at the local ball field.

Toby Pickerill
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_download.jpgToby Pickerill Courtesy Photo

Dillon Hyer
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_dillon-hyer.jpgDillon Hyer Courtesy Photo

Taylor Sexton
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_download-1-.jpgTaylor Sexton Courtesy Photo

Halle Bradley
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_download-7-.jpgHalle Bradley Courtesy Photo

Caden Abraham
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_download-5-.jpgCaden Abraham Courtesy Photo

Zaiden Wilson
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_download-6-.jpgZaiden Wilson Courtesy Photo

Left-to-right: Brandtson Duffie, Gavin Campbell, Ethan Davis, Riley Friend, Payton Harvey and Ailean Duffie. These local kids joined in for the program initiated by Steve Armstrong, “Trash for Treats,” and filled several bags with litter. Twenty kids entered Trash for Treats and helped to clean up around their community. Every kid who participated received a ticket to a Cincinnati Reds baseball game in May and a gift certificate for Whit’s.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_group.jpgLeft-to-right: Brandtson Duffie, Gavin Campbell, Ethan Davis, Riley Friend, Payton Harvey and Ailean Duffie. These local kids joined in for the program initiated by Steve Armstrong, “Trash for Treats,” and filled several bags with litter. Twenty kids entered Trash for Treats and helped to clean up around their community. Every kid who participated received a ticket to a Cincinnati Reds baseball game in May and a gift certificate for Whit’s. Courtesy Photo

Back row: Mady Cox, Haley Kelly, Allie Cox. Front row: Bryant Lemaster, Zayleigh Potter, Abbi Lemaster.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_download-2-.jpgBack row: Mady Cox, Haley Kelly, Allie Cox. Front row: Bryant Lemaster, Zayleigh Potter, Abbi Lemaster. Courtesy Photo

Hunter Smith picked up balls at the local ball field.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_download-4-.jpgHunter Smith picked up balls at the local ball field. Courtesy Photo