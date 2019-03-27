Many participate in ‘Trash for Treats’

Toby Pickerill
Courtesy Photo
Dillon Hyer
Courtesy Photo
Taylor Sexton
Courtesy Photo
Halle Bradley
Courtesy Photo
Caden Abraham
Courtesy Photo
Zaiden Wilson
Courtesy Photo
Left-to-right: Brandtson Duffie, Gavin Campbell, Ethan Davis, Riley Friend, Payton Harvey and Ailean Duffie. These local kids joined in for the program initiated by Steve Armstrong, “Trash for Treats,” and filled several bags with litter. Twenty kids entered Trash for Treats and helped to clean up around their community. Every kid who participated received a ticket to a Cincinnati Reds baseball game in May and a gift certificate for Whit’s.
Courtesy Photo
Back row: Mady Cox, Haley Kelly, Allie Cox. Front row: Bryant Lemaster, Zayleigh Potter, Abbi Lemaster.
Courtesy Photo
Hunter Smith picked up balls at the local ball field.
Courtesy Photo
Toby Pickerill
Dillon Hyer
Taylor Sexton
Halle Bradley
Caden Abraham
Zaiden Wilson
Left-to-right: Brandtson Duffie, Gavin Campbell, Ethan Davis, Riley Friend, Payton Harvey and Ailean Duffie. These local kids joined in for the program initiated by Steve Armstrong, “Trash for Treats,” and filled several bags with litter. Twenty kids entered Trash for Treats and helped to clean up around their community. Every kid who participated received a ticket to a Cincinnati Reds baseball game in May and a gift certificate for Whit’s.
Back row: Mady Cox, Haley Kelly, Allie Cox. Front row: Bryant Lemaster, Zayleigh Potter, Abbi Lemaster.
Hunter Smith picked up balls at the local ball field.
Toby Pickerill
Dillon Hyer
Taylor Sexton
Halle Bradley
Caden Abraham
Zaiden Wilson
Left-to-right: Brandtson Duffie, Gavin Campbell, Ethan Davis, Riley Friend, Payton Harvey and Ailean Duffie. These local kids joined in for the program initiated by Steve Armstrong, “Trash for Treats,” and filled several bags with litter. Twenty kids entered Trash for Treats and helped to clean up around their community. Every kid who participated received a ticket to a Cincinnati Reds baseball game in May and a gift certificate for Whit’s.
Back row: Mady Cox, Haley Kelly, Allie Cox. Front row: Bryant Lemaster, Zayleigh Potter, Abbi Lemaster.
Hunter Smith picked up balls at the local ball field.