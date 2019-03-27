Many participate in ‘Trash for Treats’

Toby Pickerill

Dillon Hyer

Taylor Sexton

Halle Bradley

Caden Abraham

Zaiden Wilson

Left-to-right: Brandtson Duffie, Gavin Campbell, Ethan Davis, Riley Friend, Payton Harvey and Ailean Duffie. These local kids joined in for the program initiated by Steve Armstrong, “Trash for Treats,” and filled several bags with litter. Twenty kids entered Trash for Treats and helped to clean up around their community. Every kid who participated received a ticket to a Cincinnati Reds baseball game in May and a gift certificate for Whit’s.

Back row: Mady Cox, Haley Kelly, Allie Cox. Front row: Bryant Lemaster, Zayleigh Potter, Abbi Lemaster.

Hunter Smith picked up balls at the local ball field.