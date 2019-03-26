Man arrested following alleged threats

A Jeffersonville man who allegedly threatened to kill individuals inside of a Washington C.H. home has been charged with multiple offenses — including aggravated menacing and several weapon charges.

On Friday shortly after 10 p.m., Washington Police Department officers responded to 720 S. Main St. in reference to a man threatening to kill the occupants of a residence. The suspect was reported as Craig E. Morris, 35, of 200 W. High St., who left the residence in a gray Nissan Altima.

Officers spotted Morris as he departed in his vehicle and made a traffic stop, according to reports. Inside the vehicle, a handgun, an AR-15 rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun and a black rifle were located. At least some of the firearms were loaded at the time, according to reports.

Morris, who was found by police to be intoxicated at the time of the traffic stop, was arrested at the scene.

Morris was charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated menacing, using weapons while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and open container.

By Ryan Carter rcarter@recordherald.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

