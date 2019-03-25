VFW donates to Buckeye Boys State, area baseball

The VFW Riders recently donated to Fayette County baseball teams. Pictured (L to R): John Everhart, Billy Whiteside, Barry Coe, Jeanine Whiteside, Tracy Patterson, Cody Snyder and Bob Malone.

The VFW Post 3762 recently donated to Buckeye Boys State. Pictured (L to R): Bob Malone, Glenn Rankin and Sheldon Litton.