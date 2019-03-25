Posted on by

VFW donates to Buckeye Boys State, area baseball


The VFW Riders recently donated to Fayette County baseball teams. Pictured (L to R): John Everhart, Billy Whiteside, Barry Coe, Jeanine Whiteside, Tracy Patterson, Cody Snyder and Bob Malone.

The VFW Riders recently donated to Fayette County baseball teams. Pictured (L to R): John Everhart, Billy Whiteside, Barry Coe, Jeanine Whiteside, Tracy Patterson, Cody Snyder and Bob Malone.


The VFW Post 3762 recently donated to Buckeye Boys State. Pictured (L to R): Bob Malone, Glenn Rankin and Sheldon Litton.


The VFW Riders recently donated to Fayette County baseball teams. Pictured (L to R): John Everhart, Billy Whiteside, Barry Coe, Jeanine Whiteside, Tracy Patterson, Cody Snyder and Bob Malone.

The VFW Post 3762 recently donated to Buckeye Boys State. Pictured (L to R): Bob Malone, Glenn Rankin and Sheldon Litton.

The VFW Riders recently donated to Fayette County baseball teams. Pictured (L to R): John Everhart, Billy Whiteside, Barry Coe, Jeanine Whiteside, Tracy Patterson, Cody Snyder and Bob Malone.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_img001.jpgThe VFW Riders recently donated to Fayette County baseball teams. Pictured (L to R): John Everhart, Billy Whiteside, Barry Coe, Jeanine Whiteside, Tracy Patterson, Cody Snyder and Bob Malone.

The VFW Post 3762 recently donated to Buckeye Boys State. Pictured (L to R): Bob Malone, Glenn Rankin and Sheldon Litton.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_img002.jpgThe VFW Post 3762 recently donated to Buckeye Boys State. Pictured (L to R): Bob Malone, Glenn Rankin and Sheldon Litton.