17 graduate from Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER program

COLUMBUS (OFBF) – Seventeen farmers and agribusiness professionals from around Ohio recently graduated from Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER Institute Class X. The elite leadership program was started in 2008 to help agricultural advocates gain influence over public policy issues that impact their businesses and communities.

Class X graduates are Megan Dresbach of Circleville, Katie Esselburn of Shreve, Kayla Finton of Coshocton, Doug Franz of Mt. Gilead, Amy Hamilton of Hillsboro, Amanda Hill of Marion, Jacob Hoelscher of Osgood, Sarah Ison of Moscow, Bailey Morrell of Wooster, Victoria Popp of Cincinnati, Trish Preston of Canal Winchester, Ashley Rose of New Vienna, Aubry Fowler-Shaw of Thornville, Sara Tallmadge of Loudonville, Lindsey Walls of Defiance, Laramie Wells of Russellville and Jonathan Zucker of Marion.

Over the course of a year, Class X participants learned from experts on how to become better leaders and advocates for the agricultural industry, including spokesperson and media training, etiquette training, social networking and communications. They learned about public policy matters important to their local communities, as well as the state, nation and world. They visited Washington, D.C. where they learned about national and global issues, and they visited diverse agricultural operations in Arizona so they could better understand the differences and similarities in agriculture from state to state.

Partnering with Ohio Farm Bureau on AgriPOWER Class X were AgCredit of Mt. Gilead, Brown County Farm Bureau, Certified Angus Beef, Clermont County Farm Bureau, Coshocton County Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid-America, Ohio Beef Council, Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, Ohio Soybean Council, Pickaway County Farm Bureau, Shoup Brothers Farm, Southern Ohio Agricultural & Community Development Fund and Wayne County Farm Bureau.

Applications are now being accepted for AgriPOWER Class XI. Deadline to apply is April 19. To apply and learn more about AgriPOWER, visit ofbf.org/agripower.