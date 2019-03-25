Motorcycle safety classes to be held at Great Oaks

Knowing proper techniques for motorcycle riding can be a lifesaver for riders as well as others on the road.

Low-cost Basic Rider motorcycle safety classes are now available at Great Oaks Career Campuses. The three-day, 16-hour class includes classroom time as well as more than 10 hours of riding instruction. Classes are sponsored by Motorcycle Ohio and are available at all Great Oaks campuses—Diamond Oaks, Live Oaks, Laurel Oaks, and Scarlet Oaks. Motorcycles and helmets are provided.

The course designed for beginning riders, but is appropriate for anyone who wants to learn the skills necessary for safe and enjoyable riding.

For more information, visit the Great Oaks website at https://adults.greatoaks.com/short-term-classes/motorcycle/ or Motorcycle Ohio at www.motorcycle.ohio.gov.