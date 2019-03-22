Armstrong announces ‘Trash for Treats’

“Trash for Treats” is a local project started by Steven Armstrong that includes a drawing for a prize.

In order to enter the drawing, parents must encourage their kid(s) to fill up a bag with trash littered outside. Then, a picture of the kid(s) with their full bag of trash needs to be posted to Armstrong’s business Facebook page, “Steven Armstrong – ERA Martin and Associates,” with the comment “TRASH FOR TREATS.”

The prize for the lucky winner of the drawing will be two passes to see a Cincinnati Reds baseball game in a suite with all food and beverages included. Other participants will receive gift certificates for a free scoop of Whit’s frozen custard.

Armstrong was inspired after seeing a post on Facebook by Scott Hammond. Hammond had been talking about the accumulation of trash in the community, and encouraged people to fill one Kroger bag full of trash and post a picture of it.

All submissions must be in by 4 p.m. this Sunday. The winner will be announced at 9 p.m.

Armstrong said he would love to see adults who are interested in the idea to encourage their kids to clean up our community and even join in themselves. He explained, “It’s about getting the community to take pride in their surroundings and getting kids involved.”

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @kenanipel.

Trash along the outside of a home’s fence-line where wind had blown it. After photos were taken, the trash was picked up. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_20190322_153627.jpg Trash along the outside of a home’s fence-line where wind had blown it. After photos were taken, the trash was picked up. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo