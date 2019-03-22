Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 22

Anthony L. Nelson, 40, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container.

Sydney N. Woodson, 19, 711 Campbell St., no operator’s license.

Kristina M. Burns, 32, Waverly, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear.

March 21

Mark A. Stone, 26, 151 S. Fayette St., Apt. A, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Lacey R. Waybright, 24, 151 S. Fayette St., Apt. A, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Christopher W. Aills, 24, 2176 Jenni Lane, endangering children, endangering children, endangering children.

Gary D. Daugherty, 21, Greenfield, Highland County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant.

Jessica M. Rodgers, 28, 1809 Columbus Ave., Room 224, endangering children (first-degree misdemeanor).

James S. McGlone, 33, 1809 Columbus Ave., Room 224, endangering children (first-degree misdemeanor).

Paul D. Hays, 511 E. Temple St., Apt. 6, assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

March 20

Hannah R. Owens, 22, 127 W. Oak St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Nicholas J. Buckner, 27, 410 E. Temple St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Chad D. Leeth, 35, at large in Washington C.H., bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Chad E. Ingles Jr., 26, Mt. Sterling, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear.

James B. Davis, 24, 94 Jamison Road, Lot 8, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant, Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant.

Female, 15, Washington C.H., assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

Male, 16, Washington C.H., obstructing.

March 19

Dragon L. Derreberry, 18, 2720 Bunkerhill-Glendon Road, speed 40/25.

Shawnya L. Mahorney, 34, 1101 S. North St., speed.

Dalton W. Snyder, 18, 224 Bereman St., disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Thomas N. Christman II, 33, 1031 Broadway St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Michael A. Brown, 61, Hillsboro, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

James Miller, 49, Greenfield, obstructing, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brittany N. Smith, 38, South Salem, obstructing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments, Adult Parole Authority warrant.

Megen Wise, 40, Columbus, failure to disclose personal information, resisting arrest.

Christopher P. Jenkins, 39, Columbus, child support suspension.

Willie B. Scott, 22, Greenfield, failure to reinstate.