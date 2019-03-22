‘Bowl for Kids’ Sake’ at LeElla Lanes

South Central Ohio Big Brothers Big Sisters is asking the community to support “Bowl for Kids’ Sake,” the mentoring organization’s annual fundraiser — including an event in Fayette County.

According to a press release from Big Brothers Big Sisters, the fundraiser helps with money needed to successfully pair screened volunteer adult mentors with children who face adversity in professionally supported, long-term friendships. Bowl for Kids’ Sake participants solicit pledges from friends and family to raise funds to support the agency that serves Ross, Pickaway, Pike, Highland and Fayette counties.

“Bowl for Kids’ Sake brings the whole community together in support of a positive future for our kids,” said Julie Violette, president and CEO of South Central Ohio Big Brothers Big Sisters. “No matter how someone chooses to be involved—bowler, team captain, or sponsor — each person has a hand in helping to start a child on the right path. Every dollar raised through Bowl for Kids’ Sake directly funds our mentoring programs in this community and helps to maintain our mentoring relationships, increasing children’s chances for success.”

The agency hosts Bowl for Kids’ Sake events in two communities throughout their service area during the month of April. Teams are generally made up of four to five people, and each bowler is asked to raise a minimum of $60 in pledges. Everyone who bowls this year will receive a free t-shirt. The teams participate in the community of their choice and bowl two free games, receive free lunch and are entered to win a grand prize.

The first event is planned to occur in Fayette County at LeElla Lanes in Washington Court House. This will be held on April 7 at 12:30 or 2:30 p.m. The second event will be held in Ross County at Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe on April 14 at 12 or 2 p.m.

For more information, for anyone interested in participating in Bowl for Kids’ Sake or how to be a mentor to a child can call (800) 888-6335 or email bbbssco@bright.net. Visit www.bbbssco.org or www.facebook.com/BBBSSCO for more information.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters

South Central Ohio Big Brothers Big Sisters was founded in Ross County in 1978. The agency now serves five counties – Ross, Pickaway, Pike, Fayette, and Highland counties. We are an affiliate of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and adhere to their Standards of Excellence and are certified by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. Funding for this agency provided in part by Paint Valley ADAMH Board and we are a United Way Partnering Agency.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_BigBrothersBigSisters.jpg