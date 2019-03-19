WMS presents ‘Aladdin, Jr.’ this weekend

Hop on a carpet and fly to another Arabian night as the Washington Middle School (WMS) proudly presents “Aladdin, Jr.”

Audiences will be entertained by the Disney hits from the movie, as well as new songs from the original Broadway production as they see if Prince Ali will win Jasmine’s heart and thwart Jafar’s evil plans, or if the Genie’s wish for freedom ever comes true.

“It takes a lot of effort from every student involved to bring together such a production,” Kristin Preston, director, said recently. “These kids have worked hard, and their dedication has paid off into a very entertaining show.”

The students are excited to take audiences to a whole new world as the Washington Historic Auditorium transforms into Agrabah on Saturday, March 23, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 24, at 3 p.m.. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students and seniors.

“Our cast is excited for the opportunity to perform this weekend, and we invite everyone in the community to come and watch these talented students,” Preston said. “Aladdin is entertaining to crowds of every age, and you will not be disappointed!”

Stay one jump ahead by purchasing tickets at WMS during school hours or at the auditorium from 3:30-5:30 p.m. the week of the show. Tickets will also be available at the door.

For more information, call Washington Middle School at 740-335-0291.

The information in this article was provided by Washington Court House City Schools Director of Marketing and Communications Trevor Patton.

