Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

March 18

Assault: At 2:44 p.m., Ryan W. Fossyl reported that while walking on Yeoman Street, he was assaulted by four unknown males.

March 15

Theft: At 5 p.m., William Harmon reported that sometime overnight an unknown person(s) entered his vehicle in front of 732 E. Paint St. Harmon reported that property was stolen from the vehicle. A report was taken.

Suspicious Person: At 6:52 p.m., officers responded to Wendy’s, located at 530 Clinton Ave., in reference to a male injecting himself with a needle. Officers arrived and located Adam Havens passed out with a needle hanging out of his arm. Havens was awakened and checked by Fayette County EMS. He was subsequently arrested for possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Drug-related charge: At 1:25 a.m. while on patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. During the stop an officer located a hypodermic needle inside the vehicle. Jamie L. Johnson was arrested and charged with possession of a drug abuse instrument.

March 14

Theft: At 12:11 p.m., Austin Grim reported that an unknown suspect(s) stole a gaming system from his residence at 308 S. North St. A report was taken.

Burglary: At 8:23 p.m., Kimberly Dempsey reported that property was removed from her apartment at 1153 Commons Drive. A report was taken.

Theft: At 8:30 p.m., Robert Hughes reported that a gaming system was stolen from his residence at 112 W. Elm St. A report was taken.

March 13

Theft: At 8:54 a.m., Jeff Grim reported that a firearm had been stolen from a residence at 308 S. North St. A report was taken.

Domestic: At 2:41 p.m., officers responded to 1971 Beacon St. in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Officers arrived and determined that Katherine Thompson had caused physical harm to a family or household member, and she was arrested for domestic violence.

False Report: At 5:17 p.m., officers responded to 350 Third St. to investigate an alleged domestic assault. During the investigation, officers determined that James Riley II had filed a false report and that no domestic assault had actually occurred.

Theft: At 8:41 p.m., Alice Rittenhouse reported that an unknown suspect(s) entered a garage at 631 E. Market St. and stole a government-issued cellphone. A report was taken.

March 12

Burglary: At 3:44 p.m., Barbara Wilson reported that a known family member entered her residence at 613 Village Court, Apt. E. The family member then removed property from the apartment. A report was taken and the investigation is ongoing.

Obstructing Official Business: At 4:24 p.m. while on patrol, an officer located a vehicle that had license plates that did not match the vehicle. The officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. The driver, Randy Ruth, stopped the vehicle and fled on foot. Ruth was apprehended after a short foot chase. Ruth was charged with driving under suspension, fictitious registration and obstructing official business.

Criminal Damaging: At 5:11 p.m., Elise Stults reported that her vehicle was parked in the area of Cricket Wireless, located at 1361 Leesburg Ave. While her vehicle was parked, an unknown suspect caused damage to two tires on the vehicle. A report was taken.