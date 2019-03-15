FRHS hosts new fundraiser, ‘The Fur Ball’

Fayette Regional Humane Society is hosting a new fundraiser: the Fur Ball.

It will take place Saturday, March 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will be in the Mahan Building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, 213 Fairview Ave., Washington Court House.

The ball is a formal event where attendees can dress in business casual or festive wear. There will be a cash bar, buffet, games, raffles, silent auctions and live auctions. Live music will be provided by local band, “Dumbfounded.”

Brad Adams, the outreach director for the Fayette Regional Humane Society, said, “It’s really going to be a nice, wonderful evening to promote our organization and tell people in Fayette County what we do.”

The buffet will be provided by Jacob Plahuta. Plahuta is a chef at a restaurant on the Nashville strip, called “M Street- Moto.” According to Adams, the restaurant donated much of the food for the ball.

According to information on the Fayette Regional Humane Society’s Facebook page, items to be auctioned include “vacations in Tuscany, Jackson Hole, Antigua, Emerald Isle NC. A trip to the Country Music Awards including a dinner in a top restaurant, a Top Golf Package, Columbus Brew Adventures Limousine Outing, a football signed by Urban Meyer, and much more.”

There are several raffle items with various coupons and gift certificates as well that have been donated by several local businesses.

So far, approximately 200 seats have been sold. According to Adams, there are approximately 50 seats left to fill. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased through The Fur Ball event page on Facebook. Attendees must be 18 and older.

Adams said the proceeds “will go toward our life-saving mission to continue offering our wonderful programs.” These programs are numerous with a focus on helping to locate and care for abused, abandoned and neglected animals.

“We are a non-profit organization and we survive by donations,” Adams said.

