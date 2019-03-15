Jeff Library holds ‘PJs, Pizza and Pop-up book’

Jeffersonville Branch Library was the place to be for “PJs, Pizza and Pop-Up Books” recently. Miss Bonnie read “Snip, Snap: Pop-Up Fun,” “Pop-Up Garden” and “Dinosaurs Pop,” then let participants peruse the books on their own and check them out to take home. Lastly, pizza was enjoyed by Cali, Gabriella, Sam, Braeden and Kenley, as well as parents and grandparents. Thank you so much to Don and Marty’s Corner Pizza, which so graciously donated the pizza to the program.

Sam and Braeden really enjoyed this “Peter Pan” pop-up book at Jeffersonville Branch Library.