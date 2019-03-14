Man pleads ‘not guilty’ in dog starvation case

Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) humane agents recently responded to a concern about an underweight dog at a Fayette County home, where an emaciated pit bull mix was confined by a log chain to a dog house without food or water, according to agents.

The 5-year-old dog, named Marcus, was surrendered by the owner and transported to the FRHS clinic to be examined by executive director Dr. Lee Schrader. According to FRHS, Marcus was severely emaciated, weighing only 43 pounds with multiple open sores on his back and pressure sores on his hind area.

Jamie Jones, 43, of Washington C.H., told humane agents that he lost his wallet and couldn’t afford to feed the dog, and only fed the dog every three or four days, according to reports.

Jones pleaded not guilty to two counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals in Washington C.H. Municipal Court on Wednesday.

“There is never an excuse to let an animal get into this type of condition” said Nick Marando, humane agent.

The veterinary report stated that there were multiple dermal ulcers over bony prominences as well as on his (Marcus’) ears. Marcus died later that night.

“He was very thin and weak,” said Dr. Schrader. “Despite our best efforts, he passed away.”

Marcus’ body was transported to the Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center for a forensic necropsy (autopsy) to determine the cause of death. A special test was also sent to Purdue University. A post-mortem examination showed that he died due to a mesenteric volvulus, a twisting of the intestinal tract that is nearly universally fatal, according to FRHS.

“Although Marcus was weak and in pain, he still laid his head in all of our laps to be petted and loved,” said Brad Adams, chief humane agent. “We wish Marcus was still with us. He was such a sweet loving dog and would’ve brought a lot of joy to a family.”

It has cost FRHS nearly $790 for medical testing and forensic necropsy, according to agents. FRHS has received $350 of those expenses through donations on social media. Adams said if anyone would like to make a donation to help, please visit its website at www.fayettehumanesociety and click on Donate Now, or mail contribution to the Fayette Regional Humane Society at 153 S. Main St., Ste. 3, Washington C.H., OH 43160.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a non-profit (501(c)(3), volunteer organization. They receive less than 2 percent of their support from governmental organizations and therefore must rely on donations, grants and fundraising to carry out their mission. The humane society is the only organization in Fayette County able to respond to calls about abused, neglected and injured domestic animals, 24 hours per day, seven days per week. To learn more about the Fayette Regional Humane Society, please visit their website at www.fayettehumanesociety.com

