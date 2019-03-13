One hospitalized after Greenfield chemical spill

A male employee of Adient in Greenfield was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning with non-life-threatening injuries after being exposed to TDI in a chemical spill, authorities said.

There was no reported hazard to the public after the spill, in which the employee was exposed to toluene diisocyanate (TDI), a compound used to manufacture polyurethane. Still, authorities remained on scene in the late morning decontaminating the area, according to Lt. Branden Jackman of the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District.

Jackman said via text message that the employee was exposed to the chemical after a valve on a rail car experienced mechanical failure. The employee was decontaminated and taken to Adena Greenfield Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Jackman said.

Jackman said in a press release that officials were notified of a possible chemical spill at Adient, located at 1146 N. Washington St. in Greenfield, at approximately 8:27 a.m. Wednesday.

Jackman said there was no hazard to the public and that the spill was small and contained to the property.

As of about 10 a.m., Paint Creek was being assisted at the scene by units from the Highland and Fayette emergency management agencies and Fayette County EMS.

Shortly before 11 a.m., emergency crews from Paint Creek and Wayne Township remained on the scene decontaminating the building and area.

“There is still no hazard to the public and we are not issuing an evacuation order due to this spill,” Jackman said Wednesday morning.

Adient U.S. is a lead manufacturer of automotive seating with 85,000 employees operating in 234 manufacturing/assembly plants in 34 countries worldwide, according to adient.com.

Authorities are shown responding to a chemical spill at Adient in Greenfield Wednesday morning. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_IMG_1686.jpg Authorities are shown responding to a chemical spill at Adient in Greenfield Wednesday morning.