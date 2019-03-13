LaRue to present program at Genealogical Society meeting

Paul LaRue will be presenting the program for the first meeting of 2019 for the Fayette County Genealogical Society.

LaRue, an award-winning educator, will present “Past Glory: The lives Of Ohio’s African American Civil War Veterans 1865-1915.” This will be a prequel to the program he presented last year to the society on the history of the United States’ African-American veterans of the WWI.

LaRue is a retired social studies teacher from the Washington Court House City Schools. During his 30-year career, he was the recipient of numerous state and national teaching awards. He is best known for his work of getting students out into the community using “hands on” history. This meeting will be held in the meeting room at Carnegie Public Library at 127 S. North St. in Washington Court House on Monday, March 18 at 7 p.m. Please enter the library on the Catholic Church side of the building.

The Society is announcing dues are now payable in March. Membership dues are still $10 per individual or household, but are now payable for all members by March 31 of each year instead of different pay dates for different members. As a transition period, any member who paid dues between Oct. 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019, will have their dues payable by March 31, 2020. Dues paid on or after March 31, 2019 or in any subsequent years shall be payable by the next March 31 regardless of when dues are paid. This will make paying dues simpler for members and book keeping will be better for our treasurer. Lifetime memberships are also available and information can be obtained from the Society.

For any further information concerning this meeting, the Society, or membership contact Cathy Massie White at 740-333-7227 or ReunionMassie@yahoo.com.

