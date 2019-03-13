Farm Bureau partners with Harness Horsemen’s Association

COLUMBUS – Ohio Farm Bureau and the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association (OHHA) are forming a new partnership that will help promote and strengthen the state’s agricultural community. OHHA is a nonprofit organization serving Standardbred horse owners, breeders, trainers, drivers and fans who participate in the sport of harness racing in Ohio.

OHHA, founded in 1953, is supporting Ohio Farm Bureau with $75,000 to fund promotions of the Standardbred industry to Farm Bureau members as well as fund youth and career programs led by the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation. Last summer, OHHA partnered with Ohio Farm Bureau and other groups at the Sale of Champions at the Ohio State Fair.

“When you look at the Standardbred horse racing industry as a whole, its impact on agriculture is huge. Farmers provide feed, bedding and stables for the horses,” said Adam Sharp, executive vice president of Ohio Farm Bureau. “Standardbred racing also is a major draw at county fairs. As a matter of fact, Ohio is ranked first in the country in county fair racing.”

“Ohio’s Standardbred industry has made great strides in recent years,” said Renee Mancino, executive director of the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association. “We’re proud to be a growing part of Ohio agriculture and are excited to share our message with the Farm Bureau family.”