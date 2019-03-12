Teen Talent Show returns this year

The Key Club Teen Talent Show (formerly Kiwanis Club) will be held on Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m. in the Miami Trace High School auditorium, and organizers have started their search for the next big act of Fayette County.

The Key Club at Miami Trace High School has been a student community service component for years that fell under the local Kiwanis Club. The club is responsible for such fundraisers as the Sock and Coat Drive, and has been working for years to help the community in one way or another.

“This will be the 52nd year to have the talent show in Fayette County,” Miami Trace High School teacher Laura Hottinger said on Tuesday evening. “We felt that it was something that was important to still do. Any students in grades 9 through 12 and in good standing at Fayette Christian School, Miami Trace High School or Washington High School are eligible to participate.”

According to Hottinger, the talent show will once again feature monetary rewards for its top winner, which she said in the past has been as much as $500 to $600, though she could not confirm exactly what the top prize will be. She encouraged students to pick up an entry form available in the main office of each high school. Auditions will be held on April 28 at 4 p.m. in the Miami Trace High School Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center, and the application deadline is firmly set for April 26.

“All kinds of talents are welcome, typically it is vocal or musical acts, but we would like to see other talents as well,” Hottinger said. “Whether it is a dramatic reading or — for instance — I have a girl who is going to audition this year that roller skates and she is going to be doing tricks. Also, like in the classes I teach with the video production and broadcast, I have a few students who want to work on a project and submit that.”

For any questions or for any business or individuals who want to help sponsor the show and be featured in the program, please call Hottinger or Shari West at Miami Trace High School at (740) 333-4700.

The information in this article was submitted by Laura Hottinger.

The former Kiwanis Teen Talent Show will go on as the Key Club Talent Show and organizers are encouraging Fayette County students in grades 9 through 12 to participate in the competition this year. Pictured is the band Krush, consisting of Craig Campbell, Shelbie Rowan, Daniel Everhart and Ethan Chace. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_IMG-0212.jpg The former Kiwanis Teen Talent Show will go on as the Key Club Talent Show and organizers are encouraging Fayette County students in grades 9 through 12 to participate in the competition this year. Pictured is the band Krush, consisting of Craig Campbell, Shelbie Rowan, Daniel Everhart and Ethan Chace.

MTHS Key Club set to organize local competition