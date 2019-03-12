Fourth-annual ‘Craftapalooza’ returns in April

“Craftapalooza” is scheduled for Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is the fourth-annual event hosted by Creative Court House.

The event will be located at Washington High School, 400 S. Elm St. in Washington Court House. Admission is $1. The purpose of the admission fee is to help Creative Court House raise funds for its operating costs.

Mandy Miller, the president of Creative Court House, explained Craftapalooza “is our biggest fundraiser for the year.” She said the one dollar admission fee isn’t much, but will greatly help the fundraiser.

According to the Creative Court House Facebook page, it is a nonprofit organization that aims to “foster a rich environment for creative expression and self-discovery within the community.”

The organization provides a variety of workshops, free kids crafts, community events and classes. They try to keep the classes as affordable as possible while still paying their operating costs and providing supplies.

According to Miller, they raised approximately $4,000 last year. She said, “That keeps us running. That keeps us paying our rent, our utilities, keeps us in supplies and materials for classes. That really is what saves us.”

There will be numerous vendors making direct sales and featuring various types of goods. Last year, the event had 80 spots filled by vendors. For an updated list of confirmed vendors, go to Creative Court House’s Craftapalooza Facebook event page.

Pictures with the Easter Bunny will also be available. Raffles, a silent auction, concession sales and a 50/50 raffle will be occurring during the event. The 50/50 raffle involves buying tickets, and whomever wins the raffle gets half the money from ticket purchases. The other half goes to the fundraiser.

Miller said, “I enjoy meeting the people. I love to see people come back.” She reflected on unique art and businesses that have taken part in past Craftapaloozas. “There’s always something that everyone goes crazy for.”

Any questions or interest in being a vendor can be directed to Creative Court House. Reach them at creativecourthouse@gmail.com or call Mandy Miller at 740-601-3901. The deadline for vendor applications and payments are due April 2.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @kenanipel.

