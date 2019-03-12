Belle Aire PTO to host St. Patrick’s Day skating party

The Belle Aire Intermediate PTO is hosting the annual Saint Patrick’s Day skating party Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Roller Haven Fun Center, 1640 US 22 NW, Washington Court House.

Admission is $1 per person and skate rental is $2. There will be cake walks for one quarter each.

Those who dress in the spirit of Saint Patrick’s Day will be entered to win a contest, and the winner will be the “luckiest leprechaun.” There will be a prize for this contest.

The grade level (third through fifth grade) with the greatest participation, either through donations or number of participants at the party, will be able to choose a prize.

Mandy Miller, the Belle Aire PTO president, explained she loves seeing the kids coming out and having fun. Some parents join in the skating, some do not. She said, “I just like seeing our community out together doing something, and the skating rink is a really good asset that I think is underutilized in our city.”

Miller said, “Let’s be honest, that place hasn’t changed. It’s funny to me, because it looks exactly the same as when I went skating: and now my kids go skating.” She explained further, “The city can change in as many ways as it can but by golly, The Roller Haven will still be The Roller Haven.”

Miller said, “Everybody is welcome.”

A skate party the PTO hosted earlier this year. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_cropped-jpeg-skate.jpg A skate party the PTO hosted earlier this year. Courtesy photo