Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 11

Miranda Jackson, 42, at large, Greenfield warrant.

March 10

Michael D. Sturgeon, 23, 912 E. Market St., expired registration.

Manuel M. Gonzales III, 28, 2001 Heritage Drive, Apt. 7, disorderly conduct.

Thomas C. Retherford, 45, 414 Peddicord Ave., Apt. C, theft.

Loretta A. Ausman, 43, 828 E. Market St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Kenneth E. Grooms Jr., 49, 36 Cloverleaf Lane, speed.

Homer E. Smith, 58, at large, disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Juvenile, 16, Washington C.H., driving temps only violation.

March 9

Tasha N. Freeman, 23, Bloomingburg, OVI, OVI per se.

Cole A. Wagner, 27, Clarksburg, obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor), resisting (second-degree misdemeanor), inducing panic (first-degree misdemeanor).

Female, 17, Leesburg, red light violation.

Chad D. Leeth, 35, 94 Jamison Road, Lot 207, theft (first-degree misdemeanor), theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Nathaniel M. Self, 34, at large, possession of drugs (third-degree felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Crystal L. Carey, 33, 411 Eastern Ave., possession of drugs (third-degree felony), possession of drugs (fifth-degree felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

March 8

Adam P. Vanslyke, 36, 818.5 N. North St., license forfeiture suspension.

Daniel J. Deck, 23, at large, license forfeiture.

Lacey R. Waybright, 24, 527 Harrison St., obstructing.

Christopher M. Brewer, 25, Chattanooga, Tenn., obstructing.

Mark A. Stone, 26, at large, obstructing, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juvenile, 15, Washington C.H., unruly.

March 7

Justin W. Stone, 28, 512 Campbell St., fictitious registration, display of sticker violation.

Ashley L. Mossbarger, 33, Chillicothe, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roger Jean, 63, 3571 State Route 753 Southwest, license forfeiture suspension.

Marylee L. Grover, 31, Greenfield, child support suspension, warrant.

Sierra L. McKnight, 24, 681 Peddicord Ave., speed 51/25.

Katie Ford-Delay, 30, 732 Columbus Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Troy L. Perkins, 39, 828 E. Market St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Joshua O. Stump, 32, 732 Columbus Ave., FCSO warrant.

March 6

Jennifer A. Brown, 33, Columbus, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Krystal L. Pryor, 56, Chillicothe, right-of-way violation.

Bobbi J. Dummitt, 40, 867 Pin Oak Place, FRA suspension.

Leslie B. Hesson, 25, 5910 State Route 729, bench warrant – failure to comply.