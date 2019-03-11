Woman dies in one-vehicle crash

A Columbus woman was killed in a single-vehicle traffic crash late Sunday night in the 12000 block of US 62 NE in Madison Township.

Just before 11 p.m., a 2008 Nissan Altima, driven by Shyla R. Nichols, 39, was heading southbound on U.S. 62 when it went across the center-line into the northbound lane of travel, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. The vehicle continued off the left side of the roadway and into the ditch before striking a mailbox and crashing into a tree.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage, and the driver was entrapped inside the vehicle, Stanforth said. Nichols was extricated by members of Tri-County Fire & Rescue and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

The crash was reported to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 10:48 p.m.

Also responding to the scene were members of Fayette County EMS and the sheriff’s office rescue unit. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, Stanforth said.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_star2-u3164-1-.jpg

Accident occurred Sunday night on US 62 NE in Madison Twp.

By Ryan Carter rcarter@recordherald.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica