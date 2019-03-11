Commissioners appoint Abbott, Mossbarger to local boards

The Fayette County Commissioners recently re-appointed assistant prosecuting attorney Sean Abbott to the Fayette County Law Library Resources Board. The renewed term will last for five years and end on Dec. 31, 2023.

Also at the commissioners’ meeting, Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe was authorized to advertise to receive bids in the commissioners’ offices on April 10 at 10:45 a.m. for the Fayette County Chip Seal Program. The commissioners reserve the right to reject any and all bids.

It was moved by commissioner Dan Dean and seconded by commissioner Jim Garland to advertise to receive proposals for testing and inspection services for the proposed construction of the Fayette County Adult Detention Facility. Proposals are to be received by March 25 at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ office. The commissioners reserve the right to reject any and all proposals.

A contract was entered into with Marquee Construction, Inc. The purpose of the contract is to provide both labor and materials to fix specific problems within the Fayette County Jail at an estimated cost of $3,975.

During the Fayette County Land Bank meeting on Monday, Fayette County Auditor Brenda Mossbarger was appointed to the land bank board.

Commissioner Tony Anderson said, “I think it’s reasonable that we have our auditor on the board.” Dean made the motion to appoint Mossbarger, and Fayette County Treasurer Susan Dunn seconded it.

Some properties were discussed during the land bank meeting:

531 E. Elm St. is pending USDA sale

829 Broadway has a foreclosure in progress

406/408 S. Main St. has a title waiting transfer

1217, 1219, 1223 and 1225 S. Hinde St., along with 1233 S. Main St., will be sold as they are lots that can be built upon.

