Case against Taylor dropped

The day his trial was scheduled to begin, a 58-year-old Jeffersonville man accused of sexually abusing a child had his case dismissed.

Last year, Jeffery A. Taylor was indicted by a Fayette County grand jury on three counts of rape, three counts of sexual battery, and five counts of gross sexual imposition. It was specified in each count that the alleged female victim was under the age of 13.

On Wednesday, all charges were dismissed without prejudice based upon the request of the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office.

“As we prepared for the trial, we met with the victim several times to discuss the case,” Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade said on Friday. “These discussions led us to believe that we no longer had a reasonable likelihood of conviction at trial.”

When asked if the case could ever be reopened, Weade said if new developments came to light, another case could be presented to a grand jury. However, Weade said, “I don’t anticipate bringing it back in the near future.”

The trial — originally scheduled for Nov. 7, 2018 — was continued last October by Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Beathard for “good cause shown.”

The attorneys for Taylor, Anthony R. Cicero and Jay A. Adams of Dayton, made a motion for a continuance “in order to preserve (Taylor’s) right to a fair trial and due process of law,” according to court documents.

In the memorandum accompanying the motion, the attorneys wrote: “There are many different reasons these false accusations could be made by this Complainant. Many relate to her age, as well as the circumstances of the situation, which for purposes of this motion do not need elaboration. The accusations are also significantly delayed in time. These and many other issues necessitated the retention of an expert witness.”

It was originally alleged by the reported victim that the sex acts occurred over a period of time beginning when the child was 8-years-old and continuing through age 11.

