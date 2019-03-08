‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ Literacy Night

Belle Aire Intermediate held Literacy Night at the Washington Middle School on Thursday. Pictured is Liliana (left) and Alivia (right) Dawson. These twins won the raffle for a Willy Wonka cake courtesy of Carnegie Public Library. The cake was made by Country Cakes and Bakes located in New Holland. See more photos of the event inside.

Belle Aire Intermediate held Literacy Night at the Washington Middle School on Thursday. Pictured is Liliana (left) and Alivia (right) Dawson. These twins won the raffle for a Willy Wonka cake courtesy of Carnegie Public Library. The cake was made by Country Cakes and Bakes located in New Holland. See more photos of the event inside. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_20190307_192224.jpg Belle Aire Intermediate held Literacy Night at the Washington Middle School on Thursday. Pictured is Liliana (left) and Alivia (right) Dawson. These twins won the raffle for a Willy Wonka cake courtesy of Carnegie Public Library. The cake was made by Country Cakes and Bakes located in New Holland. See more photos of the event inside. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald Photo