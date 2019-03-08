Key Club to take over annual teen talent show

The Key Club Teen Talent Show (formerly Kiwanis) will be held on Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m. in the Miami Trace High School Auditorium.

Auditions will be held on April 28 at 4 p.m. in the Miami Trace High School Auditorium. The application deadline is April 26 and no exceptions will be made.

Students enrolled in grades 9-12 and in good standing at Fayette Christian School, Miami Trace High School or Washington High School are eligible to participate. Entry forms are available in the main office of your high school.

For any questions, please call Mrs. Hottinger or Ms. West at Miami Trace High School. The phone number is (740) 333-4700.