Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation appoints new leaders

COLUMBUS – Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation recently added two new board members and elected officers of the 15-member board, which oversees the charitable, nonprofit organization.

New to the board are Doug Miller, vice president of statewide services for Ohio Rural Electric Cooperatives, Inc., and Lane Osswald, who farms with his father and brothers in Preble County and is currently serving his third term as an Ohio Farm Bureau trustee. They replace Lisa McClure, executive director of the Paulding County Area Foundation, and Katherine Harrison of Harrison Farm.

The board also elected three board officers. Heather Thiltgen, senior vice president of strategic markets at Medical Mutual, was named president; Wade Smith, owner of Whitehouse Specialty Crops was named vice president; and Cy Prettyman, owner of Prettyman Farms, was named treasurer.

Founded in 1985, Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation is a 501(c) (3) charitable, nonprofit organization. The foundation funds programming in four priority areas: cultivating an interest in agriculture, investing in tomorrow’s leaders, driving economic growth and promoting environmental stewardship and conservation.