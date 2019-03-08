Ohio unemployment rate up slightly in January

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly from December to January.

State officials on Friday said the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in January compared with 4.6 percent in December. The rate stood at 4.5 percent in January 2018.

The national rate was 4 percent in January, up from 3.9 percent in December and down from 4.1 percent in January 2018.

The state Job and Family Services Department says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 20,300 jobs from December to January.

The agency reports gains in educational and health services; trade, transportation and utilities; leisure and hospitality; financial activities; and information exceeded losses in other services; and professional and business services.

Manufacturing saw an increase of 1,600 jobs in January while the construction sector lost 900 jobs.