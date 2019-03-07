LIFE Pregnancy announces Pro-Life Speech Contest

Shawn Lachet and Barbara Fox with the LIFE Pregnancy Center in Washington Court House recently announced an upcoming 2019 Pro-Life Speech Contest on March 23. The contest will be held at the Pregnancy Center located at 238 S. Fayette St. The contest is divided into two categories, the “Junior” Category covers grades 7 to 10 and the “Senior” Category covers grades 11 and 12. These students will need to give a speech that is 5-7 minutes long on any Pro-Life topic. First prize is $100, second prize is $50, and third prize is $25 and the 11 or 12 grade contest winner will advance to the Ohio Right to Life Oratory Contest in Columbus on April 27. Applications should be submitted by Friday, March 15. For rule information or to enter the contest contact the Pregnancy Center at 740-333-3030 or email at www.lifepregnancycenter@gmail.com.

