Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 6

Joshua A.E. Sweet, 24, Orient, receiving stolen property (fourth-degree felony), possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Larry I. Justice, 34, 1133 Clemson Plaza, window tint violation, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Ashley D. Lowe, 30, 623 E. Paint St., possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Tyler B. St. Clair, 36, 433 Kimberly Drive, speed.

March 5

Chad E. Ingles, 47, 678 Robinson Road, Lot 20, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to comply.

David L. Abel, 20, 1809 Columbus Ave., bench warrant – Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason A. Fuller, 39, 119 1/2 E. Oak St., non-compliance.

Beverly D. Yamour, 73, 4 Commercial Ave., FRA suspension.

Matthew L. Pollock, 29, 488 Rowe Ging Road, license forfeiture suspension, fictitious registration, expired registration.

March 4

Kevin E. Howard, 23, Chillicothe, non-compliance.

Krystyn H. Mitchell, 32, 169 Carolyn Road, entering roadway from private drive.

Deborah L. Davis, 58, 619 A Village Court, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

March 3

Chrystal L. Shadley, 33, 225 Henkle St., disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Paul D. Hays, 39, 511 E. Temple St., Apt. 6, theft (first-degree misdemeanor), obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor).

March 2

Susan R. Flowers, 45, 1612 Sunset Drive, disorderly conduct.

George A. Lane, 43, 3716 US 22 Southeast, speed 71/55.

March 1

Annette E. Burris, 37, at large, possession of meth (fifth-degree felony), possession of drugs (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor), unauthorized use of vehicle (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), 12-point suspension, receiving stolen property (fifth-degree felony).

Shannon N. Kingsolver, 39, Jamestown, non-compliance suspension.

Jason A. Fuller, 39, 119 1/2 E. Oak St., non-compliance suspension.

Feb. 28

Robert D. Schafer, 30, 718 Eastern Ave., failure to control, leaving the scene.

Travis W. Osborne, 41, 1834 Beacon St., expired registration.

Karen S. Jones, 25, Wilmington, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office warrant – failure to appear, Greenfield Police Department warrant – violation of court order.

George A. Shadley, 26, 722 Eastern Ave., FRA suspension.

Katherine L. Schriver, 65, Jeffersonville, speed 40/25.

George W. Hooks, 36, 422 N. Fayette St., non-compliance, failure to reinstate.

James E. Riley, 19, 350 Third St., domestic violence.

Trevor J.L. Campbell, 21, 619 Grace St., non-compliance suspension.