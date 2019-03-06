Garden Party Shop Hop this Friday

This Friday, a “Garden Party Shop Hop” hosted by Main Street Fayette (MSF) will be held.

Approximately 15 shops in historical downtown Washington Court House will be participating. The merchants’ hours will extend for the event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the Main Street Fayette Facebook page, “Merchants will be featuring Spring Open Houses and Garden delights.”

There will also be a raffle; participants can enter to win one of three garden baskets for $1. The proceeds will go toward MSF’s general fund which will assist with future events. The tickets can be bought from any merchant that is open during the shop hop. Winners will be announced live on Saturday, March 9 on MSF’s Facebook page.

During the Garden Party Shop Hop, tickets for this year’s Chocolate Walk can also be purchased. In 2018, they sold a maximum of 150 tickets for the Chocolate Walk. This year, they have increased the limit of tickets to 250. Two hundred tickets have already been sold since March 1.

This year’s Chocolate Walk takes place April 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will first gather on the courthouse lawn to pick up a wristband, goodie bag and chocolate walk map. There will be a hidden golden ticket inside a goodie bag that can be redeemed for a $100 MSF gift card to be used at local downtown businesses.

There will be chocolates to sample, wine tastings (at participating businesses only) and over $500 worth of prizes. The drawings for the Chocolate Walk prizes will be at 4:30 p.m. on April 13 after the Chocolate Walk: participants must be present to win.

Chelsie Baker, director of economic development for Washington Court House and the treasurer of MSF, said the shop hops “bring a lot of life back to the downtown.” She expressed happiness in giving the community something to do on a Friday night that also helps local business owners.

One of the three spring baskets that will be auctioned off. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_pink-spring-basket.jpg One of the three spring baskets that will be auctioned off. Courtesy of Main Street Fayette Some members of Main Street Fayette met on Wednesday to discuss event plans. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_msf-meeting-march.jpg Some members of Main Street Fayette met on Wednesday to discuss event plans. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo

