Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

March 4

Theft: Deborah Davis was taken into custody by Walmart Loss Prevention after she was caught attempting to exit the store with merchandise without paying. The police department responded to Walmart, at which time Davis was taken into custody and charged with theft.

Stolen Car: Ashley Bennett advised that she allowed a known male subject to borrow her car, but the vehicle was not returned to her in the agreed upon time. A report for motor vehicle theft, a fourth-degree felony, was taken.

Criminal Damaging: Jeffery Harmon reported that unknown person(s) broke a basement window and cut the screen on his bedroom window sometime between March 3 and 4.

Theft: Mary Eubanks reported that her purse was stolen from Walmart after she left it unattended in a cart on March 3. She discovered the purse was missing after she went to retrieve it. A report for theft, a fifth-degree felony, was taken.

March 3

Disorderly Conduct: Chrystal Shadley was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct after an officer’s third encounter with her on the midnight shift. Police received two earlier complaints about Shadley’s behavior, at which time she was given disorderly conduct warnings.

Theft/Obstructing Official Business: William Dillon reported that a known male subject he identified as Paul Hays took his cell phone without permission. While speaking to Hays about the theft, he gave false information to officers and later admitted to having the phone. He was subsequently charged with theft and obstructing.

March 1

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle/Possession of Drugs/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/F5 Receiving Stolen Property: At 12:06 a.m., officers located a stolen vehicle and initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle. Annette Burris was arrested. During a search, drugs, drug paraphernalia and stolen property were located. She was charged accordingly.

Theft: At 12:45 a.m., Kroger employees reported a theft and that the offenders departed in a vehicle. Officers located the stolen merchandise hidden nearby, and are investigating the identity of the offenders.

Criminal Damaging: At 12:09 p.m., Greg Tyree reported that his vehicle was damaged sometime overnight by unknown individuals. A criminal damaging report was completed.