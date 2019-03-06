Miami Trace celebrates National Breakfast Week

This week is National Breakfast Week, which was designed to show parents, students and school officials the benefits of starting the day with a healthy school breakfast. Miami Trace Local Schools Superintendent David Lewis took time to eat breakfast with some Miami Trace Elementary students earlier this week. Miami Trace offers a nutritional breakfast every day for students for only $1.40 and 40 cents if the student is on reduced meal cost.

