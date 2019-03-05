St. Colman’s annual fish fry begins on Friday

The St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church in Washington C.H. is kicking off the Lent season this Friday with the First Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry. It will be held every Friday for six weeks.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lent season which will end on Holy Saturday. It lasts 40 days, not including Sundays.

The Fish Fry helps raise funds for local groups. Paul Ondrus, a member of the knights, said they give money both within and outside the Catholic church. This includes the Life Pregnancy Center and feeding people at Christmas. He said, “If people are in need, especially organizations, we try to help them out as best we can.”

The menu includes an assortment of fish. That assortment includes pre-breaded fish-tails and both fried and baked Alaskan Pollock. The oil used for frying is soybean oil from local farmers. There will also be corn, green beans, mac and cheese, baked potatoes, tomato soup, french fries and grilled cheese.

Desserts will be baked by the parish. Drinks include coffee, decaff coffee, sweet tea, unsweet tea, lemonade and water. According to Ondrus, the cole slaw made by Mae Johnson will be available again this year; she has been making it over 14 years.

Ondrus said, “The meals for adults are 10 dollars and it’s all you can eat. So, you can go up as many times as you want to. We have a number of people that take advantage of that: most people don’t, some people do. We also have a limit; you can bring your family and it will only cost 30 dollars. So, if you have five kids you can get everyone in for 30 dollars, so it’s a good deal.”

They have cheaper a la carte options that range between $4-$6. If people want carry-out, they can call their local members of the knights. Ondrus said it would be best to call early so they can prepare ahead of time as they’ll be busy.

Ondrus explained, “A lot of people come, because they know we are not just making [the food] to make money for ourselves. We are very proud of the fact that people know that it is a very charitable organization we are working for. Nobody’s getting paid; it’s all volunteer work.”

Ondrus likes “to see people come in and enjoy the food.”

For more information about the dinners, call 740-335-5000, email office@stcolmanwch.org or visit them at 219 S. North St. in Washington C.H.

