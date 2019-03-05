Restaurant Inspections

Fayette County Public Health conducted the following restaurant and food inspections, according to reports filed with the department.

Feb. 14

Club 41, Greenfield. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: A certified food protection manager is unavailable, the person-in-charge stated that he is in the process of getting one of his employees certified, the receipt for the course was available, the person-in-charge must ensure that employees are properly licensed in food safety. According to the person-in-charge, chili is sometimes thawed on the counter for six hours prior to placing in the refrigerator, perishable food items must be thawed under refrigeration, under running water or for a period of time that does not allow thawed portions to rise above 41 degrees, it was recommended to proceed with the refrigeration method and management agreed. Drinking glasses were found stored on a cloth location on bar counter, food contact surfaces and non-food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable, the towel was removed immediately as well as the dishes to be rewashed. The walk-in cooler is still non-operational, the person-in-charge stated that he plans on repairing the unit prior to the summer, no perishable items are being stored in this unit or found being stored in the unit, food equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair.

Feb. 12

Winkin Willys, Swiggy’s LLC, 608 Delaware St. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: No back flow prevention device for the mop sink, a plumbing system must be installed to prevent back flow of contaminant into water supply. The hose for the ice holder is punctured inside of the plumbing pipe, a direct connection may not exist the sewage system and food equipment drain, the hose must be above the plumbing pipe.

Sonic Drive-in WCH, 403/421 West Court Street. Pre-licensing inspection. Violations/comments: All equipment is NSF approved and operational, the food items observed were in safe temperature zone, proper back flow devices were present, operation satisfactory.

Feb. 11

The Willow, 203 Glenn Ave. Standard inspection, critical control point. Violations/comments: A hand wash sink was unavailable for kitchen area and food employees, hand washing facilities must be available to ensure proper cleaning of hands to prevent contamination, the person-in-charge stated that they will designate the food preparation sink for hand washing only, since they only use it for rinsing tomatoes a few at a time. A few plates and the slicer was found with an accumulation of food residue, food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch, the plates were removed from stock and rewashed, the slicer was also cleaned during the inspection. Food equipment was found stored on the bottom kitchen shelf accumulated with soil residues and stored next to brooms, food equipment must be stored in a clean location and in a way to prevent contamination. To go containers were found stored on dusty kitchen shelves located above food preparation tables, single service articles must also be stored in clean location when removed from its original protective package. The following areas were found with an accumulation of soil residues kitchen shelves hand sink (formerly food prep sink) and mop sink area. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent accumulation of soil residues. A few kitchen ceiling tiles were found stained, the physical facility must be maintained in a state of good repair, management stated that they are in the process of replacing these tiles along with new light fixtures.