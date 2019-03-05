Belle Aire to hold Family Literacy Night Thursday

Everyone loves a good book and at Belle Aire Intermediate School the students are no different.

Except the Belle Aire students are all reading the same good book. Last month, each and every student was given a copy of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl.

The directions were simple, take the book home (it’s theirs to keep) and read two chapters every Monday through Thursday during the month of February. Students were encouraged to read to their families, have their loved ones read to them, or even share the reading. Reading is fundamental to life and reading together makes it even more fun, and the fun just continues.

This Thursday, the Belle Aire students and families are looking forward to attending a chocolate-fueled family literacy night from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Washington Middle School. The event has been relocated to the middle school in order to offer more parking. The night will consist of games, food, prizes, stories and much more.

Stay tuned to Washington Court House City Schools Facebook page for some Facebook live action as well.