‘Box65’ fundraiser set for this Saturday

Fayette County first responders are looking for help with bringing a new support initiative to town called Box65, and will begin by holding a fundraiser this Saturday.

Box65 is a “Scene Support System” based in Pickaway County that responds alongside first responders to assist them on-site. Whether it be a fire, EMS or law enforcement need, Box 65 supports all first responder agencies and others as necessary.

According to a press release from Fayette County Emergency Management Agency Director Melissa Havens, since 2010 Box65 has responded to hundreds of emergency calls to support scenes with such things as water, coffee, food, snacks, warming and/or cooling areas for responders to adjust their body temperature back to normal in a variety of climates, and a place to sit down and rest.

“Fayette County is currently working with Box65 to place a branch here locally,” the press release states. “Could you or someone you know help out? Would you be interested in taking the truck on runs? Would you like to maintain the supplies on the truck? Would you like to help with soliciting donations? Do you have fundraiser ideas? Would you like to go to Public Relations events on our behalf with the truck? If any of these appeal to you, please contact us!”

In this endeavor, the first fundraiser will be held this Saturday, March 9 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the American Legion Post 25 in the back room. The event will feature live music by Cactus, a 50/50 drawing, and a cash bar. Tickets are $20 each and the event is open to those 18 and up. All proceeds will go to the annual operating expenses for the Box65 Fayette County Unit.

Havens said in the press release that Box65 is a great opportunity for retirees from the emergency responder field, military veterans, or families of first responders – wives, husbands, parents, adult children – to support their loved ones and/or neighbors on-scene.

“Box65 Fayette County Unit will be used to support Fayette County’s first responders at scenes,” the main point of contact for Box65 locally, Erica McKinney, said. “Pickaway County started their program up back in 2010, and we are just branching off of them to share expenses and learn from their previous experiences. The Fayette County Commissioners have provided a squad, and the City of Washington C.H. has agreed to house it at Washington C.H. Fire/Rescue to help with this effort. We thank them for their gracious support, and are excited to bring this unit to Fayette County.”

For anyone interested in helping out at any level of involvement, contact a local Fayette County fire chief or email Box65FayCo@gmail.com. Additionally, tickets are available from McKinney at the same email.

Fayette County first responders are looking for help with bringing a new support initiative to town called Box65 that assists them on-site while they deal with life-threatening or dangerous situations. The squad Box65 will be using is one of the old life squads that met its end-of-life abilities as an emergency life squad and has been re-purposed to Box65 Fayette County Unit. Pictured is a Box65 unit from another county. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_IMG_0161.jpg Fayette County first responders are looking for help with bringing a new support initiative to town called Box65 that assists them on-site while they deal with life-threatening or dangerous situations. The squad Box65 will be using is one of the old life squads that met its end-of-life abilities as an emergency life squad and has been re-purposed to Box65 Fayette County Unit. Pictured is a Box65 unit from another county.