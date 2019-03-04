Dr. Fitton re-appointed to FCMH Board of Trustees

The Fayette County Commissioners re-appointed Dr. Lenora Fitton to the Fayette County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees on Monday.

The board of trustees is a voluntary board. According to commissioner Tony Anderson, “The current structure and status of our hospital is that board members don’t get compensated for their time or effort. So, it’s truly a volunteer situation.”

The board sends names and information to the commissioners. As Anderson explained it, it is up to the board to inform the commissioners if members are upholding their responsibilities.

Dr. Fitton is the owner of ABC Pediatrics of OH, which is located at 616 Willard St. in Washington Court House. Anderson opened the meeting by explaining, “The request from the hospital board is just to re-appoint Dr. Lenora Fitton to the board of trustees for another six-year term.”

Fayette County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge David Bender said, “The doctor is a pretty good person to have on the board; especially somebody as passionate about this community as she’s been.”

Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Beathard joined the meeting via phone and agreed that Fitton should be re-appointed.

The motion passed.

