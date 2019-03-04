Martindill, Thompson join the R-H staff

Lou Ann Thompson and Marah Martindill have joined the Record-Herald staff. They are the two new faces that will be greeting our guests as customer service representatives.

Thompson resides in Fayette County with her husband, Don, and her two cats: Bitty and Sammy. Thompson adores animals and is quite close with her own. She has one grown son, Dustin Graves.

Thompson graduated from Zane Trace in Chillicothe. Thompson then went to Pickaway Ross Joint Vocational Center and received a clerk-typist two-year degree that focused on business.

Thompson said, “I’m an outside girl in the summer.” She enjoys gardening when the weather is warm. Every year, she plants her own garden that includes tomatoes and flowers. In the colder months, she loves to craft: including quilting and crocheting.

Martindill lives in Washington Court House with her 5-year-old son, Mason Sievertsen, and their Dalmatian, Pongo. She graduated from Washington High School in 2012.

Martindill spoke extensively about the activities she enjoys doing both outside and with her son. She said, “I love summer. I love being outside. I love, love kayaking.” Martindill also enjoys going on cruises, which she tries to do every year; last year took her and Mason to Mexico.

Kim Penwell, advertising manager at the Record-Herald, said, “I’m happy to have them as part of our team and to have a full staff.”

Reach Lou Ann Thompson at extension 1113.

Reach Marah Martindill at extension 1109.

