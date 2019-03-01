Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Feb. 28

Assault: At 12:38 a.m., a man reported he was assaulted by his ex-girlfriend, Yenisel Quarles, while retrieving property. An investigation was completed and he was referred to the city solicitor for possible charges.

Criminal Trespassing: At 3:20 p.m., Brian Tabit reported that a vehicle registered to Alfred Cornell was parked on his business property. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle parked on the property. A criminal trespassing report was completed and he was referred to the city solicitor for possible charges.

Domestic Violence: At 8:52 p.m., a woman reported she was assaulted by James Riley. Officers determined that she was assaulted, and Riley was arrested for domestic violence.

Feb. 27

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle: At 7:07 p.m., James Slagle reported that a known suspect stole his vehicle sometime in the early morning hours. A report for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was completed.

Feb. 26

Drug Paraphernalia: At 12:48 a.m., officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 1200 block of Grace Street. Laura A. Queen was an occupant who had an active bench warrant for her arrest. She was arrested, at which time drug paraphernalia was located on her person.

Fifth-Degree Felony Receiving Stolen Property: At 3:17 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle on Delaware Street, at which time contact was made with the driver, Ashley Riley. The license plates on the vehicle were stolen, and Ashley Watson was arrested.

Theft Beyond the Scope: At 11:54 a.m., Medrith Mitchell reported that she allowed her granddaughter to use her phone and she never gave the phone back. She advised that she borrowed the phone on Feb. 22. Officers made contact with Miranda Jackson and retrieved the phone. A theft report was completed.

Theft/Criminal Trespass: At 10:38 p.m., officers were dispatched to Kroger in reference to a theft where the offender fled on foot. The offender was located and identified as Donald Howland. He was subsequently arrested and charged. The property was returned to the business.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: At 12:48 a.m., after Laura Queen was taken into custody by an officer for outstanding warrants, she was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 25

Criminal Damaging: At 4:30 p.m., Barbara Harter, of 811 Linden Ave., reported that sometime during the day, someone shot out her vehicle’s window with a BB gun.

Assault: At 5:59 p.m., a woman reported being assaulted by Julianne Armstrong at the Dollar General Store. An arrest was made and charges were filed.