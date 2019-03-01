More snow predicted for Sunday

Overnight Thursday into Friday morning, snow fell on the county in a thin blanket that was nearly all melted by noon the next day. However, Fayette County residents should prepare for another bout of winter weather potentially coming this weekend.

According to weather.com, Saturday is expected to have partly cloudy skies in the morning, which should give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. The high temperature should remain around 43 degrees and the low should drop just under 30 degrees. Winds are forecasted to blow from five to 15 miles per hour throughout the day.

Currently, Sunday has the highest chance for snow showers at 80 percent during the early morning hours, which should develop into steadier snow late in the day. Some mixed winter precipitation is possible with one to three inches of accumulation expected. Temperatures should stay around 32 degrees during the day and drop to 15 degrees later in the day. On and off snow showers are forecasted for the evening hours on Sunday, which should break into just overcast skies. Winds will remain from 10 to 20 miles per hour throughout the day.

Monday should see a further drop in temperatures as the high is 22 degrees and the low should barely clear 5 degrees. Winds are expected to continue upwards of 20 miles per hour but could drop as low as five miles per hour. Skies are currently expected to be partly cloudy during the day, yet clear by the evening.

This trend will continue into Tuesday where the high temperature is expected to reach 20 degrees and the low should remain near 7 degrees. A mix of clouds and sun in the morning should be followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon with a few flurries or snow showers possible. Winds could blow anywhere from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

After Tuesday, the next possible days the county could see snow are Thursday, March 7 and Friday, March 8, though current predictions have guessed that the chance for snow is at 30 percent and 40 percent.

Stay with the Record-Herald for more coverage of potential winter weather in Fayette County.

A bit of snowfall on Thursday evening left a thin sheet of white across the county that was mostly melted by the afternoon Friday. Pictured is the Veterans Park in downtown Washington Court House following the snow.