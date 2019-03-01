Restaurant Inspections

Fayette County Public Health conducted the following restaurant and food inspections, according to reports filed with the department.

FEB. 7

Sugar Creek Mezzarine, 2101 Kenskill Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: Food machine has some debris on bottom of machine that need cleaned out, machine is at proper temperature. Coffee machine is clean, no issues.

Fayette County Hospital – Main, 1430 Columbus Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: Auto shut down inspection is operational. The fan guard has an accumulation of dust in the sandwich vending machine, non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency to prevent accumulation of soil residues.

Chappell Door Co., 1730 Washington Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: The coffee machine is no longer provided for this facility. Vending machine is clean and food is in good condition.

YUSA Shipping Break room, 2777 U.S. Rt. 22 SW. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: Coffee machine: Observed grounds (coffee) on ground of machine. Needs cleaned out on a more regular basis.

YUSA Center Shop, 2777 U.S. Rt. 22 SW. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: Coffee machine works, observed coffee bag on floor of machine, issue was fixed at time of inspection. Observed food out of date, food removed from racks.

Fiber Tech Industries, 2000 Kenskill Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: Coffee machine, clean and works, no issues at time of inspection.

Wingate Packaging, 2550 Kenskill Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: License 31 should only be the one licence for Wingate, they added a food machine in the same room as the coffee machine. Food machine is at 38 degrees turned off vent, the temperature above 41 degrees. Coffee machine is clean, works.

Sugar Creek PKG – Warehouse, 2101 Kenskill Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: Coffee machine is clean and is working properly.

Fiber Tech 2, 2000 Kenskill Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: Coffee machine is clean, no issues at time of inspection.

Sugar Creek PKG – Main Break Room, 2101 Kenskill Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: Freezer -2 degrees temperature, food machine is 36 degrees, bottom of food machine needs cleaned out observed debris on bottom of machine, coffee machine works and is clean.

Sugar Creek – Pump Room, 2101 Kenskill Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: Food machine 38 degrees, machine is being replaced this month, machine shut off above 41 degrees, coffee machine works and machine shuts off.

FEB. 4

Fayette County Jail, 113 E. Market Street. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: Raw ground beef was found stored in the reach-in cooler over raw eggs, cooked raw and ready-to-eat foods, must be separated to prevent contamination, the person-in-charge separated these items during the inspection. Clean bowls were found stored next to personal items inside kitchen cabinet, clean utensils and equipment must be stored in a clean location to prevent contamination, the person-in-charge moved the bowls to another cabinet away from personal items. The hand sink in the upstairs employees restroom has very low pressure, water under pressure must be provided to fixtures. No covered waste receptacles found in the unisex restrooms, toilet facilities used by women must have covered waste containers for sanitary napkins. Several ceiling tiles were found stained and have holes, the physical facilities must be maintained in a state of good repair.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 342 W. Court Street. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: Storage boxes and old equipment were found stored on the shelves located above the food preparation tables, food must be protected from contamination. A few cracked food containers were found on the shelf near the microwaves, also the tea vent lid was cracked, multi-use food utensil/equipment must be free of cracks to allow easy cleaning. The dumpster was found open, dumpster lids must be closed when not in use. The following areas were found with an accumulation of soil residues: mop sink areas, the wall behind food preparation tables, the back hood wash sink, dumpster area and the cabinet under the pop machine located in dining area. Ice crystals were found hanging from the walk-in freezer ceiling, all equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair. A stained ceiling tile was found in the dining area near vent, the physical facility must be maintained in a state of good repair. IV Knowledge and Responsibility, the person-in-charge displayed good knowledge of CCP questionnaire however a critical violation was present.