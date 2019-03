Dublin wins 4-Way Test Speech contest

On Tuesday, the Washington Rotary Club held its annual 4-Way Test Speech contest. Five students from Washington Court House City Schools and Miami Trace High School competed in the contest. The winner was Ray Dublin, a senior at Washington Court House City Schools. Ray will go on to compete in the Rotary district contest on March 31 at Wright State University in Dayton. Runner-up was Miami Trace junior Victoria Waits. Pictured (L to R): Ray Dublin, Washington Court House City Schools (senior); Madison Newman Washington Court House City Schools (junior); Victoria Waits, Miami Trace (junior); Khenadi Grubb, Miami Trace (senior); and Lahni Stachler, Miami Trace (sophomore).

