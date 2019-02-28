Auction to be held at old MTHS

Many items at the old Miami Trace High School are being auctioned this Saturday, March 2. The school doors will open at 8 a.m. and the auction will start at 10 a.m.

The school is located at 3722 State Route 41 N. It sits at the corner of 41 North and Bloomingburg-New Holland Road.

The auctioneer is Dan Schlichter Auctions. Information can be found by searching for www.auctionzip.com listing 3241293. There are several photos as well as a list of contents. The list is expansive, but doesn’t include everything.

Items will be auctioned from the majority of the building: auditorium, kitchen, classrooms, art room, office and lab are all included. Many of these items are large, such as refrigerators and lunch tables. Even the cold and hot food tables are being auctioned. The website suggests bringing trailers and trucks to transport items. There are several kitchen appliances, furniture from the office, art tables, student desks and the list goes on.

According to Miami Trace Local Schools Treasurer Debbie Black, “The property belongs to the school district, so any revenue from the sale goes back to the school district.”

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @kenanipel